 

Glenview Starbucks robbed at gunpoint

    Authorities say this man robbed the Starbucks at 3840 Willow Road in Glenview on Tuesday night. Courtesy of Glenview police

 
by brielle conwell
Daily Herald correspondent
 
 
Updated 8/30/2023 5:15 PM

Glenview police are looking for a man who robbed the Starbucks at 3840 Willow Road on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the coffee shop at 7:36 p.m. Employees told them a man wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, a black hat, khakis and a blue surgical mask flashed a handgun at them and demanded cash from the register. He then reached into the register and grabbed money before fleeing east on foot.

 

None injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the police tip line at (847) 901-6055.

