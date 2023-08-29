Two people injured during head-on crash near Elburn
Updated 8/29/2023 5:30 PM
Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon during a head-on crash at Route 47 and Kenmar Drive near Elburn.
The Kane County sheriff's office says the crash happened at 1:44 p.m. and involved a white pickup truck and a gray Sprinter van.
One driver was flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, a Level 1 trauma center. The other victim was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.
Names and more specific vehicle information are being withheld until relatives of the injured are notified.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.