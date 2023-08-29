Two people injured during head-on crash near Elburn

Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon during a head-on crash at Route 47 and Kenmar Drive near Elburn.

The Kane County sheriff's office says the crash happened at 1:44 p.m. and involved a white pickup truck and a gray Sprinter van.

One driver was flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, a Level 1 trauma center. The other victim was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

Names and more specific vehicle information are being withheld until relatives of the injured are notified.