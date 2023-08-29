'A last resort': Naperville police chief, council members speak out against citations for school offenses

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres and city council members are speaking out against relying too heavily on issuing citations to students for offenses committed in school.

The topic arose during a recent city council meeting when several community members spoke during public comments about Naperville North High School graduate Amara Harris, who in 2019 was accused of stealing from a classmate and was issued a ticket by a school resource officer. Earlier this month in a civil court case, a jury found Harris not liable.

Community members addressed the city council about the need for reform in the system, a message positively received by Arres and council members.

"Philosophically, the police department and myself ... are on board with citations not being a number-one option," Arres said. "A tool in the tool belt, but a last resort in most cases."

Arres said there are instances when a citation might be preferable for a student. He said someone 18 or older who's issued a citation in school for battery may avoid being charged with a state offense that would remain on their record.

But Arres, who said he's spoken with community leaders and NAACP representatives about the subject, also noted the low number of citations issued during the 2022-23 school year in Naperville Unit District 203 and Indian Prairie Unit District 204. According to city data, nine citations were issued last school year at Naperville Central, Naperville North and Neuqua Valley high schools.

One citation was issued to a juvenile for a fifth tobacco violation. Eight were issued to students 18 and older, including four for fighting, two for disorderly conduct, and two to a student for possession of alcohol and marijuana.

"I think it'd be pertinent for us to maybe take a look at our process that we're using with the ticketing ... to see if it still makes sense and have a better understanding," Councilman Benny White said. "I would highly suggest that individuals from the city, our law enforcement, as well as individuals from the school district sit down and discuss the practices so that we can make the best potential decisions."