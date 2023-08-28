Naperville police respond to large downtown gathering of people causing disturbances

Numerous police officers were dispatched Saturday night to downtown Naperville when a large crowd of people began causing disturbances, officials said.

According to officials, the police response came at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Main Street. A video posted to YouTube showed a gathering of what appeared to be teens and young adults filling the sidewalks and streets.

Naperville Police Cmdr. Michaus Williams said it was unclear why the crowd gathered, and the participants were not all from Naperville. He said numerous citations were issued to pedestrians entering the roadway. One person was arrested after attempting to flee from being cited.

One officer was slightly injured, Williams said, while trying to apprehend the fleeing individual. No property damage was reported.

The crowd mostly was dispersed by about 11:30 p.m., Williams said.