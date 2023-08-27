Giannoulias to be keynote speaker at Schaumburg Area Democrats' breakfast Oct. 8

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will be the keynote speaker at the Schaumburg Area Democratic Organization's annual Meet the Candidates breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 8.

The event will be held at Chandler's Chophouse, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

For tickets and more information, visit the organization's website at Schdem.org.