Crowds welcome Concours d'Elegance, antique cars back to downtown Geneva

Spectators check out a 1924 Rolls-Royce Pall Mall Tourer, owned by David and Nancy Watts, during the 2023 Geneva Concours d'Elegance car show on Sunday. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Tracey and Rick Predkelis of Naperville check out the front of a 1910 Packard 7 on Sunday during the 2023 Geneva Concours d'Elegance car show along Third Street in the city's downtown. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Tom Bishop, center, of Columbus, Ohio, exhibited his 1954 Sunbeam Alpine during the 2023 Geneva Concours d'Elegance car show on Sunday along Third Street in downtown Geneva. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

A 1931 Packard Five-Passenger Coupe was among the rare vehicles on display Sunday during the 2023 Geneva Concours d'Elegance along Third Street in downtown Geneva. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Crowds gather Sunday along Third Street in downtown Geneva during the 2023 Concours d'Elegance car show. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

After an unplanned one-year hiatus, the Concours d'Elegance -- and the dozens of unique antique and classic automobiles it brings -- was back on the streets of downtown Geneva.

No ordinary car show, the concours -- French for public contest or competition -- draws award-winning and rare autos from across the country, along with thousands of car enthusiasts who pour onto Third Street for an uncommon opportunity to view them up close.

"This is one of the best concours I've been to," Tom Bishop of Columbus, Ohio said Sunday as he exhibited his 1954 Sunbeam Alpine. "People are really friendly here."

Designated as one of festivals in Geneva, the event also serves as fundraiser for the LivingWell Cancer Resource Center.

Last year's concours was canceled unexpectedly about two weeks before it was scheduled to take place, due to what organizers described as unforeseen family health issues.