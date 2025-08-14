Third person dies from injuries in Streamwood house fire

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Three people are now dead after an early morning house fire in Streamwood Tuesday.

A third person has died from injuries she suffered in a house fire early Tuesday morning in Streamwood.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office reported Jacolyn Wians, 63, died late Wednesday at Advocate Lutheran General Medical Center in Park Ridge.

Wians’ 74-year-old husband Dale and 29-year-old son Brandon perished in the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but authorities said it does not appear suspicious.

Firefighters were called to the Wians’ home on the 1200 block of North Green Meadows Boulevard at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday by neighbors who reported smoke.

All three residents were inside the home and were removed by firefighters. The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.