2 shot during White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field; unclear if bullets came from outside stadium
Two women were wounded in a shooting Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox played the Oakland Athletics -- a game that carried on for more than an hour with an active crime scene in the left-field bleachers.
Video of the incident provided by the team showed confusion -- but no chaos -- near Section 161 after the attendees were hit by bullets about 7:30 p.m., according to Chicago police and Sox officials.
In a written statement, the team said it was "unclear to investigators whether the shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark."
A 42-year-old woman was hit in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said in a statement released hours after the shooting. A 26-year-old woman declined medical attention for a graze wound to the abdomen.
The game wrapped up shortly before 9 p.m., or nearly 90 minutes after officers responded to the shooting.
"At no time was it believed there was an active threat," police said.
• Read the full story at chicago.suntimes.com.