2 shot during White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field; unclear if bullets came from outside stadium

A message on the main scoreboard at Guaranteed Rate Field announces the cancellation of a 90s concert that was to feature Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, and Rob Base after a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics Friday. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox fans leave Guaranteed Rate Field as police respond to a shooting that took place at the stadium, wounding two people, during the Chicago White Sox games against the Oakland Athletics Friday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two women were wounded in a shooting Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox played the Oakland Athletics -- a game that carried on for more than an hour with an active crime scene in the left-field bleachers.

Video of the incident provided by the team showed confusion -- but no chaos -- near Section 161 after the attendees were hit by bullets about 7:30 p.m., according to Chicago police and Sox officials.

In a written statement, the team said it was "unclear to investigators whether the shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark."

A 42-year-old woman was hit in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said in a statement released hours after the shooting. A 26-year-old woman declined medical attention for a graze wound to the abdomen.

The game wrapped up shortly before 9 p.m., or nearly 90 minutes after officers responded to the shooting.

"At no time was it believed there was an active threat," police said.

