 

2 shot during White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field; unclear if bullets came from outside stadium

  • Chicago White Sox fans leave Guaranteed Rate Field as police respond to a shooting that took place at the stadium, wounding two people, during the Chicago White Sox games against the Oakland Athletics Friday.

    Chicago White Sox fans leave Guaranteed Rate Field as police respond to a shooting that took place at the stadium, wounding two people, during the Chicago White Sox games against the Oakland Athletics Friday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

  • A message on the main scoreboard at Guaranteed Rate Field announces the cancellation of a 90s concert that was to feature Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, and Rob Base after a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics Friday.

    A message on the main scoreboard at Guaranteed Rate Field announces the cancellation of a 90s concert that was to feature Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, and Rob Base after a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics Friday. Associated Press

 
By Kade Heather
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 8/26/2023 5:00 PM

Two women were wounded in a shooting Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox played the Oakland Athletics -- a game that carried on for more than an hour with an active crime scene in the left-field bleachers.

Video of the incident provided by the team showed confusion -- but no chaos -- near Section 161 after the attendees were hit by bullets about 7:30 p.m., according to Chicago police and Sox officials.

 

In a written statement, the team said it was "unclear to investigators whether the shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark."

A 42-year-old woman was hit in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said in a statement released hours after the shooting. A 26-year-old woman declined medical attention for a graze wound to the abdomen.

The game wrapped up shortly before 9 p.m., or nearly 90 minutes after officers responded to the shooting.

"At no time was it believed there was an active threat," police said.

• Read the full story at chicago.suntimes.com.

