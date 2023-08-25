Mount Prospect man facing weapons, battery, drug charges

A Mount Prospect man is facing multiple charges after police responded to a domestic battery complaint early Sunday morning.

Police officials said they were called to a convenience store at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic battery that took place at a nearby apartment complex.

The victim, a pregnant woman, reported being beaten by 33-year-old Antony Hernandez at the apartment where they both lived. Officers observed injuries to the woman's face. The woman also reported Hernandez had threatened her with a loaded firearm.

Police went to the apartment on the 300 block of West Enterprise Drive and spoke with Hernandez about the domestic battery complaint, authorities said.

At the apartment, officers searched Hernandez and recovered a bag with a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine and an unspent bullet.

A search of the apartment yielded a firearm and another bag filled with white powder.

Hernandez was arrested and a day later charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated battery, domestic battery, possession of weapons by a felon and unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Hernandez's bail was set at $300,000. He will have to post $30,000 to be released from jail.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 15 at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.