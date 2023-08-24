'Neighbors helping neighbors': Work begins to repair yard damage from 2021 Naperville tornado

Thanks to the persistence of tireless neighbors -- and $1.5 million in grants -- work has begun to replace dozens of Naperville yards severely damaged by the 2021 tornado that struck parts of the city.

City and state leaders held a news conference Thursday in one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods to detail the repairs being made to yards still embedded with dangerous debris.

The damage, which typically isn't covered by insurance, was caused by the EF-3 tornado that hit the Ranch View and Cinnamon Creek area east of Wehrli Road and south of 75th Street.

According to Kristy Kennedy, who co-founded the Naperville Tornado Relief Fund with neighbor Kelly Dougherty, the first yards were replaced last week, and the work will conclude in October.

Eighty-two families will be helped by the program, and 66 yards will be replaced.

State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray helped secure the first $1 million through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Naperville agreed in April to add up to $500,000 to finish the job.

"I cannot even thank Kristy and Kelly enough for doing all this," said Nutmeg Lane resident Marie Whirledge, whose family still hasn't moved back in because of lingering repairs still needed. "We've had so many problems with insurance and contractors, and delays from COVID and supply chain issues.

"But the yard was the one area we did not even have to think about, thanks to them."

Last year, Kennedy and Dougherty appeared before the city council to ask for help raising and distributing funds. Soon after, the Naperville Tornado Relief Fund was matched with the MP Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

Once the $1.5 million was secured, contractors were vetted, and residents applied for grants. In less than two weeks, contractors Balanced Environments and Hively Landscaping have completed about 10 yard replacements, with more being done every day.

"What's happening here in Cinnamon Creek is exactly what Naperville is known for -- it's neighbors helping neighbors," said Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli. "We cannot take away the memories of the devastation of what occurred that night. But we can work together to help those impacted create a new outdoor memory for their homes."

The work to rid lawns of broken glass, metal shards, roofing material and other objects is specialized and intensive, but it's required for homeowners to safely use the yards. The top 4 inches of contaminated turf and soil must be removed and replaced by clean soil. Then grass seed is added.

Yard replacement costs are estimated to reach $1.2 million. An additional $200,000 will go toward landscape remediation and replacement. Money not used will be returned to the government, and a financial audit will be performed.

"When the tornado hit in 2021, we just saw all the devastation in this neighborhood," Kennedy said. "We really felt moved that we wanted to help our community recover."