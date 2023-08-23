Why Des Plaines could become the next suburb to put restrictions on short-term home rentals

Years after first being proposed, rules for short-term home rentals could be coming to Des Plaines. Associated Press file photo

Years after first being proposed, rules for short-term home rentals could be coming to Des Plaines.

The city council on Monday informally decided to resurrect a 2017 proposal that would require property owners to pay $100 for annual rental licenses. It also would limit short-term rental use to 10 days per year.

Monday's discussion was prompted by an increase in questions about regulations for short-term rentals from the public and officials, said John Carlisle, the city's community and economic development director. Companies including Airbnb and Vrbo specialize in offering such properties to travelers.

Landlords must buy annual licenses to rent out houses or condominiums in Des Plaines, but current ordinances don't distinguish between short- and long-term rentals.

The city council last discussed rules for short-term rentals in 2017. A proposed policy was drafted but never voted upon, officials said.

That proposal would've required a special annual license for owners of short-term rental properties and limited them to 10 rental days per year.

The license would've cost $100.

On Monday, aldermen requested the proposal be brought back for debate and potential approval.

Fourth Ward Alderman Dick Sayad was among those supporting the plan. A short-term rental business operates in his neighborhood, he said, and neighbors are unhappy with how the tenants park and take care of trash.

Sayad suggested the city create a handout with rules and regulations for rental properties that owners can give to customers.

Third Ward Alderman Sean Oskerka wants specific rules for short-term rentals, too.

"They cause more problems than they're worth," he said. "I don't want to live in the middle of a hotel district."

Sixth Ward Alderman Mark Walsten wants to go further and prohibit short-term rentals.

"I wouldn't want one of these ... next to my house," he said.

Fifth Ward Alderman Carla Brookman was on the other side of the argument. Des Plaines doesn't have any serious problems with short-term rentals, she said, and city administrators have more important issues to address.

"I happen to believe in property rights," she said. "The city should not be imposing arbitrary regulations."

More public discussion and a formal vote will be required to enact any regulations.

Restrictions or bans on short-term rentals are on the books in West Chicago, Palatine, Bloomingdale, Roselle, Rosemont, Vernon Hills and other suburbs.