Streamwood police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
Updated 8/23/2023 4:22 PM
Streamwood police are seeking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on the 700 block of Russet Lane on Aug. 12.
Dainius Malik is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 125 pounds. When last seen, he was wearing a green and blue tie-dye shirt and green pants.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the Streamwood Police Department at (630) 736-3700 or its Confidential Tip Line at (630) 736-3719.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.