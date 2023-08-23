 

Streamwood police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Updated 8/23/2023 4:22 PM

Streamwood police are seeking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on the 700 block of Russet Lane on Aug. 12.

Dainius Malik is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 125 pounds. When last seen, he was wearing a green and blue tie-dye shirt and green pants.

 

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the Streamwood Police Department at (630) 736-3700 or its Confidential Tip Line at (630) 736-3719.

