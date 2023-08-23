'Respect, compassion, integrity': Wheaton deputy police chief chosen to lead his hometown department

Wheaton leaders did not have to look far to find a new police chief with deep ties to the city.

Princeton J. Youker, who grew up in Wheaton and worked his way through the ranks of his hometown police force, will be sworn into the department's top job at a city council meeting on Oct. 2.

Youker will succeed Bill Murphy, who is retiring after five years as Wheaton's police chief and 33 total years in law enforcement. Murphy joined the department in 1990 as a patrol officer and never worked anywhere else.

Youker followed a similar path. He started his career as a patrol officer in 2001. Since then, Youker has been a detective, sergeant, lieutenant and public information officer before becoming deputy chief.

"I was raised in Wheaton for the first 20 years of my life, and I have been serving as a police officer in Wheaton for the last 22 years," Youker said in an announcement on his hiring as top cop. "I am humbled by the opportunity to continue to serve my hometown as the next chief of police. I appreciate the support and confidence City Manager (Mike) Dzugan has demonstrated in this decision. I will work diligently to ensure the police department continues to serve the community with respect, compassion and integrity."

Under Murphy's leadership, the city added two social workers, launched a "neighborhood roll call" program to forge relationships with residents and equipped all sworn officers with body-worn cameras about two years ahead of a deadline set by the state.

Automated license plate reader cameras also have been strategically placed at intersections throughout the city to locate vehicles associated with suspects, missing persons, Amber Alerts or people in crisis.

While agencies across the state have struggled to fill their ranks, Wheaton hasn't faced similar hiring challenges, Murphy said. He now oversees about 90 employees.

"I think it speaks to our reputation within policing, within law enforcement. People want to be at a professional police department," Murphy told the Daily Herald earlier this month after he announced his retirement plans. "They want opportunities...The community, the city council, they're all very supportive of the police department."

The city council will salute the retiring chief on Sept. 18. Youker will be sworn in as Wheaton's 13th police chief by Mayor Phil Suess during a city hall ceremony at 7 p.m. Oct. 2. The public is invited to attend a reception to meet the new chief from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

"The Wheaton community will be well served with Deputy Chief Youker leading the department," Dzugan said. "He has been an integral part of many of the police department's current initiatives. His experience within the department, the relationships he has built throughout his career and his deep connection to our community make him especially well-suited for this role."

Youker holds a sociology degree from Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Science degree in management and organizational behavior from Benedictine University.