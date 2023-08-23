Mount Prospect teen who was shot last week in Palatine dies from wounds

A 15-year-old Mount Prospect boy who was shot last week in Palatine died from his wounds late Tuesday, officials said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Wednesday night identified him as Damian Hernandez.

According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon by Palatine police, the teen died just after 11 p.m. at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Earlier Tuesday, police said, a 14-year-old boy was charged in juvenile court with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the case. The suspect, whose name also was not released, is being held at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center in Chicago.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for a second suspect: Jesus Pantoja, 18, of the 1500 block of Silver Lane in an unincorporated area near Palatine. Police warned that Pantoja is considered to be armed and dangerous.

At 5:19 a.m. Aug. 17, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1700 block of East Clear Creek Bay and found multiple spent shell casings but no victim. About seven minutes later, officers were called to the 1200 block of Long Valley Drive, about a mile and a half away, where they found the 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Pantoja should call the Palatine Police Department at (847) 359-9000.