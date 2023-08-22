Aurora man arrested in Naperville for fleeing police, illegal gun possession

An Aurora man was arrested Friday night in Naperville and charged with fleeing from police and illegal gun possession.

Anthony Favela-Diaz, 22, of the 2600 block of Creek View Road, has been charged with two felonies -- one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. In addition, he has been charged with disobeying a stop sign, disobeying a traffic signal, and squealing or screeching tires.

Naperville police officers on bicycle patrol, according to officials, approached a Dodge Charger being driven by Favela-Diaz after he rapidly accelerated at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Main Street, creating a screeching sound and smoke from his tires.

According to officials, Favela-Diaz fled from the officers as they approached his car. Other officers followed the vehicle to a gas station near the intersection of Ogden and Aurora avenues, where they blocked any further attempts to flee and arrested him.

Favela-Diaz was released Saturday on $4,000 bond, according to DuPage County court documents. His next court appearance is Sept. 5.