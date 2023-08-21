'Very big demand': PickleMall plans indoor pickleball facility at former Vernon Hills Toys R Us

PickleMall Inc. is proposing an indoor pickleball facility with 14 to 15 courts at the former Toys R Us store in Vernon Hills. PickleMall recently opened in Arizona and plans to open 50 locations throughout the U.S. in the next two years. Courtesy of Vernon Hills

The former Toys R Us store in Vernon Hills could be converted to an indoor pickleball facility by the end of the year.

PickleMall Inc., backed by Major League Pickleball founder Steve Kuhn, is proposing its second location and first Midwest center in the big box space at the west end of the Townline Commons shopping center.

The startup just opened a 24-court facility in Tempe, Arizona, and is looking to capitalize on demand for the ubiquitous sport by opening 50 PickleMalls across the country over the next two years.

According to the company, PickleMall combines the adaptive reuse of vacant mall spaces, cutting-edge technology to help players track and improve their games, and a genuine passion for the game.

PickleMall is seeking a special use permit from Vernon Hills to operate a recreational facility in a general business district. The company also will need a building use certificate due to the amount of retail space being removed from the shopping center.

Official approvals are pending, but the village board has informally and enthusiastically endorsed the concept.

"I think there's a demand. I think there's a very big demand," village Trustee Michael Schenk said during a presentation last week.

Pickleball is said to be the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. and usually associated with park districts or public agencies. But its popularity is driving private enterprises to try and cash in on demand.

In the suburbs, for example, Sure Shot Pickleball will be opening 11 indoor courts in Naperville this month and Pickle Haus, a pickleball-themed restaurant with 12 indoor courts, is planned for November in Algonquin.

As proposed, PickleMall will be open to the public for drop-in play and have memberships with various perks. In-person training and online coaching/analysis of game play video also is planned. And because of the relationship with Kuhn, it's anticipated professional competitions will be held there.

The 45,000-square-foot former Toys R Us is being leased to Dick's Sporting Goods as warehouse space, but that will end with approvals of PickleMall, said Mitch Goltz, founder of building owner GW Properties.

Vernon Hills was selected as PickleMall's flagship facility, according to CEO West Shaw.

"We want to make this our crème de la crème," he said.

Pickleball has experienced explosive growth with no signs of slowing, according to Shaw.

"There's a huge gap between supply and demand of courts. We're here to really fill that gap," he added.

The village's advisory planning commission will hold a public hearing on the special use request and architectural plans at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at village hall, 290 Evergreen Drive.