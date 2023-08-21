 

No one hurt when plane's brakes fail at Wheeling airport

  • No one was injured Monday when a small plane's brakes failed at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. The emergency brakes worked and it stopped in a grassy area.

    No one was injured Monday when a small plane's brakes failed at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. The emergency brakes worked and it stopped in a grassy area. Courtesy of Wheeling Police Department

 
Updated 8/21/2023 6:15 PM

No one was injured Monday when a small plane's main brakes failed upon landing at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

The business jet's emergency brakes worked and it stopped in a grassy area near the runway, said Howard Seedorf, CEO and operations director for the Northern Illinois Flight Center, the company that owns the aircraft.

 

The Westwind Astra turbojet plane touched down about 1:15 p.m., leaving a trail of dark skid marks on the runway. Only the pilot and co-pilot were aboard, said Krista Coltrin, the airport's administrative manager.

Wheeling and Prospect Heights firefighters went to the airport but weren't needed for a rescue, Wheeling Chief Mike McGreal said.

The plane's right landing gear was damaged during the landing, Seedorf said. It was moved to a hanger, and the brake failure will be investigated, he said.

The airport was shut down after the emergency. Two of its three runways had reopened by 2 p.m., Coltrin said.

