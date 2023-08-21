Mount Prospect hosting public meeting on Schoenbeck Road project

The Mount Prospect Public Works Department will host a public meeting Thursday to provide information on upcoming Schoenbeck Road repairs.

The meeting will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Prospect Heights Public Library, 12 N. Elm St. in Prospect Heights.

Preliminary road resurfacing and sidewalk repair will begin this fall on the project, which spans from Rand Road to Camp McDonald Road. In addition to resurfacing, the project includes designing a sidewalk along the west side of Schoenbeck, adding a crosswalk and pedestrian signals across Schoenbeck at Rand, and adding crosswalks and pedestrian signals across the south and east legs at Camp McDonald and Rand roads.

Lighting is being designed along the east side of Schoenbeck. The lights will be silver aluminum poles with LED luminaires and spaced approximately 250 feet apart.

For more information on the project, visit https://tinyurl.com/29ac6abm.