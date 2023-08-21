 

False 911 call about man with gun clears Schaumburg office building

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 8/21/2023 1:56 PM

Schaumburg police are investigating a Monday morning "swatting" incident in which officers responded to a 911 call falsely reporting a man with a gun at an office building.

The call at 10:07 a.m. summoned officers to the seven-story, multi-tenant Embassy Plaza at 1933 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg police Lt. Christy Lindhurst said.

 

There was no indication of shots fired, and responding officers determined the call to be unfounded, she added.

Some occupants evacuated the building on their own, Lindhurst said.

Though normal operations at the building had been restored before 12:30 p.m., the investigation of the 911 call continues.

Swatting is typically defined as making a 911 with a false report to cause a large response from police and other first responders. It was made a felony under Illinois law in 2019.

