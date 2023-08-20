Two Glenview-area teenagers shot to death at apartment complex

A 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were shot to death Saturday night at a Glenview-area apartment complex, authorities said Sunday.

Cook County sheriff's police said officers responding to a report of shots fired at about 9:06 p.m. found the victims on the 10400 block of Michael Todd Terrace with gunshot wounds.

Jose A. Guzman, who lived in the complex, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:22 p.m., according to Cook County medical examiner's office reports. After an autopsy Sunday, the office reported that the 16-year-old boy died as a result of gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

Carlos Guzman, 19, who also lived in the complex, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where later he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said its investigation into the shootings is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff's detectives at (708) 865-4896.