Smiles from ear to ear at Island Lake's 64th annual Corn Fest

Rocky Palmer and Julie Raven of McHenry groove along with the band Blindspot during the 64th annual Island Lake Lions Club Corn Fest on Sunday at Water Tower Park. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Thousands of ears of free corn were served up Sunday during the 64th annual Island Lake Lions Club Corn Fest at Water Tower Park. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Norah Nave, 4, of McHenry soars down an inflatable slide Sunday during the 64th annual Island Lake Lions Club Corn Fest at Water Tower Park. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Lead guitarist Scott Martin of McHenry plays with the band Blindspot during the 64th annual Island Lake Lions Club Corn Fest on Sunday at Water Tower Park. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Jordyn Cortez, left, 3, of Algonquin and her sister Harper, 7, enjoy ears of corn Sunday during the 64th annual Island Lake Lions Club Corn Fest at Water Tower Park. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Dan Hultin of the Island Lake Lions Club hoists fresh corn from boiling water Sunday during the 64th annual Island Lake Lions Club Corn Fest at Water Tower Park. This is Hultin's second year boiling corn at the event, were some 4,000 ears of sweet corn were expected to be served. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

The cob was king Sunday in Island Lake, where the Lions Club hosted its 64th annual Corn Fest at Water Tower Park.

Volunteers served up some 4,000 ears of free corn during the event, which also featured live music, games and activities for kids, a beer tent and more.

"It's a fun time," Lions Club member Dan Hultin said as he plucked ears of corn from boiling water Sunday afternoon. "You never realize how much folks love sweet corn until you see all the smiling faces here."