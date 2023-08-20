Smiles from ear to ear at Island Lake's 64th annual Corn Fest
Updated 8/20/2023 5:30 PM
The cob was king Sunday in Island Lake, where the Lions Club hosted its 64th annual Corn Fest at Water Tower Park.
Volunteers served up some 4,000 ears of free corn during the event, which also featured live music, games and activities for kids, a beer tent and more.
"It's a fun time," Lions Club member Dan Hultin said as he plucked ears of corn from boiling water Sunday afternoon. "You never realize how much folks love sweet corn until you see all the smiling faces here."
