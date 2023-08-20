Schaumburg Citizen Police Academy seeking participants for fall session

Applications for the Schaumburg Police Department's next Citizen Police Academy are now being accepted.

The 10-week program will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday nights, Sept. 6 through Nov. 8.

Besides classroom instruction, participants will be given the opportunity to participate in firearms training, practice mock traffic stops and conduct room searches.

Students must attend 75% of the sessions to graduate and join the Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association. It's hoped that graduates will become partners in identifying problems and solutions to quality-of-life issues facing the community.

Applications can be obtained online at schaumburgil.seamlessdocs.com/f/VOSCPA.

For more information, contact Paula Diaz at pdiaz@schaumburg.com or (847) 348-7274.