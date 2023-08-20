Glenview boy, 16, among two shot to death at apartment complex

A 16-year-old boy and a second person were shot to death Saturday night at a Glenview-area apartment complex, authorities said Sunday.

Cook County sheriff's police said officers responding to a report of shots fired at about 9:06 p.m. found the victims in the 10400 block of Michael Todd Terrace with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jose A. Guzman, who lived in the complex, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:22 p.m., according to Cook County medical examiner's office reports. Following an autopsy Sunday, the medical examiner's office reported that the 16-year-old boy died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

The second victim, who has yet to be identified, was taken to an area hospital, where later he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said its investigation into the shootings is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff's detectives at (708) 865-4896.