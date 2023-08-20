Building declared a total loss after Crystal Lake fire

A fire Sunday in a rural area of Crystal Lake without hydrants led to a total loss of the burning building.

The structure at 8611 Huntley Road was unoccupied, according to a news release from the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department, and it took crews two hours to get the fire under control.

Several ladder trucks fought the blaze, with assistance from a hazmat team to contain runoff, according to the news release.

No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office.