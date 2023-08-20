Building declared a total loss after Crystal Lake fire
Updated 8/20/2023 8:51 PM
A fire Sunday in a rural area of Crystal Lake without hydrants led to a total loss of the burning building.
The structure at 8611 Huntley Road was unoccupied, according to a news release from the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department, and it took crews two hours to get the fire under control.
Several ladder trucks fought the blaze, with assistance from a hazmat team to contain runoff, according to the news release.
No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office.
Article Comments
