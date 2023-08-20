Bolingbrook officer shot by theft suspect

A police officer was shot Sunday evening in Bolingbrook, officials said, after responding to a theft complaint at a business in the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive just before 6:15 p.m.

The suspect had fled the scene, but a Bolingbrook police officer found that suspect just before 7:50 p.m., officials said. The suspect opened fire, striking the officer.

The officer was taken to a hospital and was in surgery late Sunday night.

Officials said the suspect was believed to be barricaded in a residence late Sunday with a heavy police presence on the scene.

Illinois State Police were assisting with tactical operations and the investigation.