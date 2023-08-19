Sheriff: Wave Runner operator seriously injured in crash on Petite Lake

A Crystal Lake man suffered serious injuries when his Wave Runner struck a boat on the Chain O' Lakes Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries about 3:10 p.m. and found a damaged Yamaha Wave Runner, operated by a 53-year-old Crystal Lake man, that had collided with a Hurricane Deck Boat, operated by a 53-year-old Volo man, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The preliminary investigation shows the deck boat had been traveling south out of the Long Channel, entering Petite Lake, the release said. The Yamaha wave traveling west across Petite Lake and struck the front of the deck boat. The Crystal Lake man was thrown from the water craft and landed facedown in the water, but was wearing a lifejacket. He was initially unconscious, the release stated, but he was quickly taken out of the water by a good Samaritan, then transported by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries. The Volo man operating the boat was not injured, officials said.

It appears the Crystal Lake man may have been using alcohol, according to the release. The crash remains under investigation and criminal charges are possible.