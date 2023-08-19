Police dogs nab armed robbery suspect near Vernon Hills

A Lake Zurich man charged with felony armed robbery remained held in Lake County jail Saturday on $500,000 bail after a pair of police dogs found him hiding in a wetland area.

Adam Frank, 41, also faces charges of theft over $500 and aggravated assault.

Lake County sheriff's deputies were called to the 24800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in an unincorporated area of Vernon Hills for a report of an armed robbery at about 3:15 a.m. Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, a 40-year-old man who lives at the property awoke when he heard his skid-steer loader being driven off the property. He went outside to investigate and was confronted by Frank, sheriff's police said.

Frank showed a gun and told the man that if he called the police, he'd shoot him, sheriff's police said. Frank got out of the skid-steer and fled on foot. A sheriff's police dog, Drako, along with a Mundelein police canine, Ranger, tracked Frank for approximately one mile and found him hiding in a wetland area.

Frank surrendered when the dogs confronted him.

He was found with a semi-automatic pistol, sheriff's police said.

His next court date is Aug. 25.