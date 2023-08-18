Warrenville complex evacuated after chlorine, acid make for hazardous vapor cloud

A vapor cloud created by a mixture of chlorine and acid led to the evacuation of a four-story residential complex Thursday evening in Warrenville.

Four people were treated and released with nonlife-threatening injuries, and no firefighters were injured, according to a news release from the Warrenville Fire Protections District.

A 911 call just before 5:30 p.m. reported a chemical spill in the 28200 block of Diehl Road. When first-responders arrived a scene, an employee at the building's front entrance reported having difficulty breathing.

Residents were evacuated and hazmat teams found a mixture of chlorine and muriatic acid. The hazard was "mitigated," according to the release, and residents were allowed back into the building after it was ventilated.

The Warrenville Fire Protection District was assisted by crews from Naperville, Lisle Woodrigde, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Wheaton and Argonne National Laboratories.