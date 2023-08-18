 

One dead after early morning fire guts townhouse complex in Winfield

  • One person is dead and four others were rescued from an early morning fire at a Winfield townhouse complex Friday.

      One person is dead and four others were rescued from an early morning fire at a Winfield townhouse complex Friday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Heavy fire damaged multiple units of a townhouse complex early Friday morning on Windermere Road in Winfield.

      Heavy fire damaged multiple units of a townhouse complex early Friday morning on Windermere Road in Winfield. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 8/18/2023 4:44 PM

One person is dead and several others were rescued from a Winfield townhouse complex that was gutted by an early morning fire.

Five people were rescued by firefighters after they were called to the complex on the 0N100 block of Windermere Road just after 4 a.m. today.

 

One of the rescued residents, an 81-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital where she later died from injuries sustained in the fire, authorities said.

An autopsy is slated for Saturday.

All eight units in the building were deemed uninhabitable.

Firefighters were on scene for more than four hours checking for hot spots and performing salvage operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Images from the aftermath of the blaze show about half the roof missing and the rear of at least two units mostly left charred.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 