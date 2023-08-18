Glendale Heights teen drowns in Lake Michigan near Winnetka

A Glendale Heights teenager was identified as the person who drowned in Lake Michigan Tuesday near Winnetka.

Authorities said 18-year-old Ebrahim Akhoon went missing in Lake Michigan after wading into rough waters near in Winnetka around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Searchers attempted to located Akhoon for two days before his body was recovered in Wilmette Harbor, according to police.

Winnetka officials described Akhoon's drowning as an accident.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has yet to issue its findings.