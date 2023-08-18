Early morning fire damages multiple units in Winfield townhouse complex

Multiple units of a Winfield townhouse complex were damaged by an early morning fire.

Firefighters were called to the two-story, multifamily building on the 0N100 block of Windermere Road at about 5 a.m. today, according to social media posts.

It's unknown if there were any injuries or what might have sparked the fire.

Winfield Fire Protection officials have not yet issued any information about the blaze or returned multiple phone calls.

It's also unclear how many units were affected by the fire.

Images from the aftermath of the blaze show about half the roof missing and the rear of at least two units mostly left charred.