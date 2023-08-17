One seriously injured after two-vehicle crash in Schaumburg

One of two drivers involved in an early morning crash in Schaumburg today suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The crash happened in the intersection of Central and Roselle roads just after midnight, Schaumburg police said.

A Lexus was southbound on Roselle Road when it was struck on the driver's side by a Cadillac Escalade turning onto westbound Central Road from the northbound lanes of Roselle, police said.

The male driver of the Lexus sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Medical Center in Park Ridge.

The male driver of the Escalade was uninjured. The two drivers were the only people in each vehicle, according to authorities.

Central and Roselle roads were closed for nearly eight hours while investigators combed over the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No citations have been issued.