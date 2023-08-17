Lake Barrington village clerk resigns

Lake Barrington Village Clerk Lisa C. Pena-Tlapa has resigned, effective Thursday.

Pena-Tlapa stepped down "to pursue other opportunities and interests," Village Administrator Sharon Peterson said.

"We want to express the village's thanks and appreciation to Lisa for her service to the village, and we wish her every success in all of her future endeavors," Peterson said.

Pena-Tlapa held the appointed post for seven years and collected a $59,000 base salary this year.

Peterson is set to serve as interim clerk, in addition to her regular duties.

It'll be up to Village President Kevin Richardson and the village board to name Pena-Tlapa's successor. Information about the pending search process wasn't available.