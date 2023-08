Kane County property transfers for June 16 to July 16, 2023

Algonquin

$460,000; 1491 White Chapel Lane, Algonquin; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Ng Trust to Liwen Huang

$440,500; 1331 White Chapel Lane, Algonquin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by John C Obrien to Joseph Mcevilly

$410,000; 1380 Wynnfield Drive, Algonquin; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Thu Huynh to Eric Ingram

Aurora

$700,000; 636 Wildwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Schalz Trust to Mirko Sajic

$680,000; 150 Alderwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Mjs Trust to Animesh Gupta

$650,000; 50 Legrande Blvd., Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Clare Watts to Daniel W Meyer

$644,000; 2647 Kendridge Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Kevin D Keagle to Muhammad Haseeb Baig

$638,500; 940 Burnham Court, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Bella S Trust to Carlos Salazar

$545,000; 3169 Bennett Place, Aurora; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Melone Joint Tenancy Trust to Yogesh Sikhwal

$530,000; 557 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Sobhith Grandhi to Ghanshyam Gupta

$520,000; 2618 Crestview Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Scott G Curtis to Matthew James Malstrom

$518,000; 4200 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Mohammad Anus Farooqui

$516,000; 3183 Secretariat Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Ramakrishna Modugula to Stephen Eifrid

$510,000; 32 Richmond Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Glenn A Cackovic to William Flannagan

$485,000; 2805 Carriage Way, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Gary Olson to Gautam Arora

$485,000; 1220 Pennsbury Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Milind Deshpande to Kumar Gaurav

$479,000; 2215 Tremont Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Heriberto Medina Jr to Sandeep Raina

$465,000; 131 Forestview Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Syed Faisal Shah to Anthony Xavier

$441,000; 3111 Gresham Ln W, Aurora; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Jacob Kilts to Chuang Bai

$413,000; 4142 Milford Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Vivian Kahler to Suryaprakash Varri

$410,000; 745 Station Blvd., Aurora; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Nagamalleswararao Mandava to Santosh Lakshmi Thanikella

$397,000; 1217 Townes Circle, Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Shripad Ravindra Junnarkar to Sajit Thomas

$385,000; 1992 Pointe Blvd., Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Matthew S Strange to Tiffany Avery Scott

$360,000; 2525 Brook Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Mimi Y Bejda to Carl G Shaw

$340,000; 2347 Wyckwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Samuel Partida Jr to Prisma Alvarez

$340,000; 1875 Alschuler Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Kim M Renninger to Mary Block

$338,000; 3145 Timber Hill Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Jan Smorczewski to Arun K Aggarwal

$337,500; 2400 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Mohan Babu Meesala to Anandha Padmanaban Mohan

$335,000; 2286 Foxmoor Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Snl Inv LLC to Raviteja Reddy Pachipala

$331,500; 1505 Marseillaise Place, Aurora; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Jorge L Rubio to Laura Gobetz

$307,000; 3191 Bromley Ln Unit 3191, Aurora; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Bryan K Hall to Jayaraman Ramanan

$305,000; 2650 Lindrick Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Gregg A Taylor Trust to Colleen E Fleming

$305,000; 2610 Dorothy Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Arslan Neziri to Toni Zganec

$300,000; 2935 Worcester Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Steven Joseph Pena to Ian Roeschli Hernandez Zayas

$300,000; 1616 Garfield Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 11, 2023, by James Trust to Patrick Scott Childress

$300,000; 1315 Merrimac Place, Aurora; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Judy A Graves to Nestor Porfirio German

$290,000; 3486 Bradbury Circle, Aurora; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Kishan Ravjibhai Malaviya to Sudheer Muduganti

$280,000; 523 E Benton St., Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Mayra Ponce Chavez to Lizbeth Guerrero Cadena

$278,000; 782 County Line Road, Aurora; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Patrick M Lavigne to Jingjin Yu

$278,000; 1670 Shamrock Court, Aurora; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Stark Trust to Tedrick Willie Iverson

$265,000; 1314 W Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Walls Trust to Joaquin Montez

$260,000; 560 Pennsylvania Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Marvina Owens to Isaac Levi Littlejohn

$250,000; 1031 Johnston Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Warren D Smith to Jose Antonio Garcia

$248,000; 2882 Shelly Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Candice Adley to Joe Aguado

$247,500; 442 5th St., Aurora; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Manuel Arreola Jr to Matthew Krueger

$246,000; 1717 Maple Park Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Sandra Sarmiento to Alicia Nicole Sands

$241,000; 1205 Comet Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Q Offers A LLC to Michael James Nolte

$235,000; 920 S 4th St., Aurora; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Michael Dumdie to Norma Lilia Alvarado Zuniga

$235,000; 908 Talma St., Aurora; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Enrique Rubio to Evette Vargas

$229,000; 15 S Western Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Jean B Irving Estate to Jill L Springer

$225,000; 913 Gleason Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Richard Komm to Nataniel Dematio

$221,000; 818 Lebanon St., Aurora; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Edwin G Thompson to Humberto B Valdez

$220,000; 719 Lebanon St., Aurora; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Lescher Properties LLC to Aracely G Corral

$220,000; 311 Abington Woods Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Allison K Hart to Komal Rustagi

$219,000; 963 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Mark Jennings to Amber D Harris

$206,500; 212 S Commonwealth Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Bobrowski LLC

$201,500; 745 Hammond Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Eleazar Alcaraz Jr to Cindy L Sanchez

$200,000; 923 4th Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Antonio Nunez Celis to Debdeep Ghosh

$180,000; 721 Sexton St., Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Jennifer Natzke to Ana Nicasio

$159,000; 1360 N Glen Cir Unit D, Aurora; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Mary B Suttle to Maria M Carmona Ramirez

$145,000; 921 Claim St., Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Maira Velasquez Galarza to Vanesa Rodriguez

$145,000; 329 Windstream Court, Aurora; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Donald J Kramer to Samantha Kempf

$135,000; 718 Logan St., Aurora; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Casey Gaddis to Lavern Schramer Jr

$135,000; 255 Gregory St Unit 9, Aurora; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Cesar Daniel Garcia Alceda to Line Momeni

$110,000; 1311 Monomoy St Unit B, Aurora; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Patricia Dian Saunders to Deneen Saunders

Batavia

$740,000; 2329 Hill Lane, Batavia; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Mohammad Zeinalpour to Robert Anthony Williams

$640,000; 506 Ridgelawn Trail, Batavia; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Daniel L Medernach to Uday Kanth Chintala

$600,000; 804 Ekman Drive, Batavia; Sold on July 13, 2023, by James P Sianta to Stephanie Nicole Johnson

$534,500; 485 Popeck Circle, Batavia; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Cole Gardner

$525,000; 410 Meadowrue Lane, Batavia; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Virden Von Qualen to Glen J Clear

$515,000; 1290 Newton Ave., Batavia; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Margaret A Sadowsky to Jacob A Thompson

$480,000; 2316 Big Woods Drive, Batavia; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Robert L Desmet to Victor Lawrinenko

$465,000; 1229 Iroquois Drive, Batavia; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Frank Scaccia to Chad Gunderson

$452,000; 290 Redbud Lane, Batavia; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Brian Butters to Daniel D Bedford

$411,500; 1652 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Morgan Loy

$404,000; 40 Cottonwood Circle, Batavia; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Mohammad Rezaei to Joshua Matthew Kuntz

$393,500; 1643 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Danish Khanna

$374,000; 1639 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Kyle Kachmer

$373,000; 1532 Charleston St., Batavia; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Nicholas F Parisi to Micah Coffey

$368,000; 1647 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Shyam Devaraj

$349,000; 1646 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Meche C Ragland

$345,000; 1635 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Stephanie Stephens

$325,000; 1644 Carlstedt Drive, Batavia; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Gina M Goldman to Pruthvi Raj Angari

$300,000; 614 W Wilson St., Batavia; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Heidi A Krueger to William Lossie

$290,000; 873 Skyline Drive, Batavia; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Eileen M Curran to Bonnie Cooper Smith

$272,000; 163 N Barton Trail, Batavia; Sold on July 12, 2023, by James W Sanborn to Seth Matthew Winkle

Burlington

$265,000; 275 Deutsch Road, Burlington; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Carol M Bahr to Jerry Merritt

Carpentersville

$425,000; 3531 Brighton Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Richard Lee Deshields to Joel Boysen

$370,000; 38 N Green St., Carpentersville; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Ismael Jimenez Jr to Jaime Javier Hernandez

$305,000; 1425 Meadowsedge Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Victor Manuel Alvarado Rubio to Robert A Mccutcheon Jr

$300,000; 1606 Reading Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Belindia D Elliott to Enrique Olvera

$220,000; 1481 Meadowsedge Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Richard Klos to Hannah Marie Milostan

$215,000; 403 N Lord Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Karen L Debias to Paul Cadogan

$204,000; 1807 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Patricia Huaracha to Graviela Anselmo

$203,000; 7320 Grandview Court, Carpentersville; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Jacqueline S Kitchen to Elizabeth Wasik

$187,000; 429 Singapore Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Jorel T Casal to Eduardo Reyes

East Dundee

$340,000; 609 Wendt Ave., East Dundee; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Jade Property Investments LLC to Eduardo Ruiz

$295,000; 32W678 Hecker Drive, East Dundee; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Holly Krahl Lawyer to Patrick Chiero

$240,000; 432 King Ave., East Dundee; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Martha A Bain to Myron Senko

Elburn

$507,000; 41W824 Northway Drive, Elburn; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Andrew Starosta to Charles Schulze

$506,000; 2S113 Willow Creek Drive, Elburn; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Jonathan Charles Sabella to Dominick P Lombardo

$485,000; 4N670 Council Court, Elburn; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Martin M Weir to John Kremer

$465,000; 133 Conway St., Elburn; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Gerard Macchia

$425,000; 1336 Keller St., Elburn; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Nicholas Alan Thanepohn

$423,000; 924 Simpson Ave., Elburn; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Mary K Mccauley

$416,000; 222 Whitney Drive, Elburn; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Megan Jane Bailey

$410,000; 1316 Madsen St., Elburn; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to William Vincent Zuza III

$408,000; 1118 Berry St., Elburn; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Adam G Montgomery to Daniel Caldwell Harris

$350,000; 44W355 Main Street Road, Elburn; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Brett W Miller to Brian E Peterson

$345,000; 227 E Pierce St., Elburn; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Nolan Anderson to Kyle Brendan Hayes

Elgin

$675,000; 9N900 Heatherington Place, Elgin; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Matthew Lysien to Kurt Holz

$648,500; 1839 Marbella Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Chirag A Patel

$629,500; 1831 Marbella Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Syed Saad H Rizvi

$575,500; 3758 Peregrine Way, Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Janki P Patel

$545,000; 812 Richwood Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 7, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Naveen Kumar Vullengala

$545,000; 809 Jefferson Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Ernest F Evinger to Manuel Arroyo Gomez

$540,000; 695 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 7, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Edward Dominic Guglielmi

$524,000; 287 Monument Road, Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by David J Paul Jr to Amir Singh

$520,000; 93 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Jalwinder Singh Brar

$520,000; 3617 Edelweiss Road, Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Anthony A Kennedy

$502,500; 1827 Marbella Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Mandar Anant Valavalkar

$500,000; 2403 Tall Oaks Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Ryan Wortmann to Michael A Marcotte

$500,000; 196 Trumpet Vine Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Virendra S Karakoti

$495,000; 759 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Melis Osmonbekov

$487,500; 92 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Gisselle S Romero Delgado

$480,000; 1011 Douglas Road, Elgin; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Randall L Hetfield to Matthew Mcgregor

$476,500; 249 Sonora Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Tanvir Patel to Christopher D Brown

$455,000; 1995 Salem Road, Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Boguslaw Mikolajczyk to Mark Sandell

$437,000; 329 Weymouth Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Yurgil Trust to John Daniel

$400,000; 850 Columbine Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Anthony Bullaro to Omar Lara Martinez

$382,000; 3690 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Marco A Garcia

$381,500; 260 N Lyle Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Shirley A Anderson to Michael A Pesola

$335,000; 1452 Mackenzie Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Anthony Zumpano to Kristan L Dragisic

$335,000; 11N760 Howard Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Richard L Michael to David V Kneifel

$332,000; 1354 Algonquin Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Gloria M Dodd to Tyler Fredrik Andal Kvarme

$330,000; 79 Lockman Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Cedeno Trust to Juan Maciel Facio

$295,000; 550 Madison Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Pamela Singleton to Sheriff Tijani

$285,000; 400 Gladstone Ln Unit 48-4, Elgin; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Kimberly M Schuett to Lesdie Guzman

$275,000; 695 Countryfield Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Lauren C Erkman to Rama J Kiverkis

$272,000; 900 Larkin Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Oracio Maldonado to Jorge A Cruz

$271,000; 315 Wheelock St., Elgin; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Equity Trust Co Trustee to Mario F Garza

$265,000; 1986 Sandy Creek Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 10, 2023, by John Berning Keehan to Tracy Nazarowski

$265,000; 12 Village Court, Elgin; Sold on June 21, 2023, by Carly Corcoran to Larbi Merabet

$260,000; 660 Lancaster Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Erin M Knoll to Laurie A Kosnik

$260,000; 553 Mcclure Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Holly L Lucy to Oscar Salgado

$250,000; 1296 Christopher Court, Elgin; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Joane Paul to Catherine L Lowery

$235,000; 672 N Crystal St., Elgin; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Andrea M Fisher to Alejandro R Quezada

$235,000; 352 Billings St., Elgin; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Gisselle Raspanti to Cesar Martinez

$230,000; 416 Park St., Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Michael E Buechner to Erika Rodriguez Juarez

$203,000; 325 N Aldine St., Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Angel C Aguilar

$195,000; 431 Prairie St., Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Fermin Villagomez to Alexis Alvarez

$194,000; 102 Kenneth Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Austin Newbury to Holman S Barrera Roman

$175,000; 270 Nautical Way Unit 270, Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Kelly Z Phillips to Monica Kirchner

$165,000; 37 S Porter St., Elgin; Sold on July 7, 2023, by David Serewicz to Stephen M Roche

$165,000; 1358 Illinois Pkwy, Elgin; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Maryann Schumann to Teofilo Orta Leon

$155,000; 9 Lynch St., Elgin; Sold on July 11, 2023, by First State Bank Trustee to Maria R Aguirre Maciel

$130,000; 410 Kenneth Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Kamran Khan to Lynn L Wetterberg

$125,000; 1312 Kenneth Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 20, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Nabil Ali

$118,000; 1991 South St., Elgin; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Hope D Cumberlander to Platinum Home Investments LLC

Geneva

$808,000; 39W605 S Mathewson Lane, Geneva; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Charles Kent Larry to Sean Nash Powers

$699,000; 501 South St., Geneva; Sold on July 13, 2023, by George S Mavrogenes Trust to Chad Porter

$659,000; 39W235 Sheldon Lane, Geneva; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Stephanus Van Wyk to Matthew Mondi

$654,000; 318 Vonder Lane, Geneva; Sold on July 13, 2023, by William D Holmes to Christopher R Foertsch

$489,000; 867 Wood Ave., Geneva; Sold on July 10, 2023, by David J Combs Jr Trust to Robert Gear Iv

$385,500; 0N299 Hilts Drive, Geneva; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Tri City Land Management Co Ll to Ryan D Neir

$373,000; 39W193 S Mill Creek Drive, Geneva; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Vohny W Moehling to Drew Schmitt

$353,000; 1334 Hill Road, Geneva; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Ralph Webster to Tristian M Penick

$215,000; 120 Aberdeen Court, Geneva; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Cristy S Goodyear to Luigina D Cockrell

Gilberts

$466,500; 941 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Michael A Gigele

$355,000; 97 Woodland Park Circle, Gilberts; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Edward Lukasik to Ryan T Lebrun

$286,500; 124 Jackson St., Gilberts; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Ashutosh Madhav Ratnakar to Michelle Lamothe

Hampshire

$510,000; 10N906 Sheppard Lane, Hampshire; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Danielle Garrett to Carter Mcmahon

$490,000; 1482 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Michael Svigelj

$490,000; 1241 Redbrook Terrace, Hampshire; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Ronald Richardson

$489,000; 1164 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Vladislav Bykov

$475,000; 47W217 Briarwood Lane, Hampshire; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Gerald T Lee to William J Fenton

$455,000; 1260 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Paul Louis Nickles

$436,500; 1231 Redbrook Terrace, Hampshire; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Jigar Patel

$397,000; 45W235 Hillview Lane, Hampshire; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Barrington Bank & Trust Co Na to Mir Sultan

$333,000; 240 Red Hawk Road, Hampshire; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Jamie A Roberts to Vinod Thakkar

$319,000; 390 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Reginald Wilkins

$296,000; 631 Hampshire Drive, Hampshire; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Josh Levin

$288,000; 844 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on July 6, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Thomas Lawrence Klauba

$215,000; 721 Florence St., Hampshire; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Weston Matthew Eaton to Dianna M Casillas

$205,000; 101 Stoneshire Ct Unit A, Hampshire; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Edward C Diem to Paula Schweiger

Huntley

$550,000; 13087 Stone Creek Court, Huntley; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Rmr Trust to James A Vertenten

$310,000; 12104 Plum Grove Road, Huntley; Sold on July 6, 2023, by John Petrovic to Sherry Puente

$306,000; 13726 Briargate Drive, Huntley; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Doreen Horist to Sherrie Sekyra

$280,000; 14025 Palisades Ave., Huntley; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Michael R Zemko to Mitchell R Ferris

$250,000; 13585 Yellow Pine Drive, Huntley; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Berty T Boisen to Robert A Wozniak

McHenry

$555,000; 917 Fortress Drive, McHenry; Sold on July 5, 2023, by John Paul Jasinski to Charles S Hodes

Montgomery

$360,000; 3226 Marbill Farm Road, Montgomery; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Tyra Houlne to Ahmad Aamir

$299,000; 1423 Manning Ave., Montgomery; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Kendall Banks to Bright K Ntow

North Aurora

$485,000; 262 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on July 11, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Virden E Von Qualen

$450,000; 259 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on July 10, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Eileen Molloy Langdon

$390,000; 237 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on July 6, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Joseph Dargento

$341,000; 201 Wildwood Drive, North Aurora; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Jason Paul to Tim R Hird

$275,000; 121 Elm Ave., North Aurora; Sold on July 7, 2023, by A & A Ratliff Properties LLC to Robert Matuszak

$245,000; 212 Hidden Creek Lane, North Aurora; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Jillian Cooper to Alyson Huppertz

$217,000; 107 E Victoria Circle, North Aurora; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Robert Chico to Jennifer Ann Maas

$185,000; 520 E Victoria Cir Unit 520, North Aurora; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Amber Rose Marie Lano to Anthony Jones

Pingree Grove

$444,000; 1495 Bayberry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 10, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Taha A Mohiuddin

$285,000; 2540 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Korbyn James Kozelka to Esho Homme

$285,000; 2424 Aurora Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Corbin D Burke to Nicholas Grade

$283,500; 1431 Lighthouse Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Adrian S Fedan to Adrian S Pawlowski

$230,000; 913 Emerald Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Atrayu J Rodriguez to Marissa Vasquez

Sleepy Hollow

$460,000; 808 Windcrest Court, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Mario S Davila to Matthew Sczech

South Elgin

$700,000; 681 Kateland Way, South Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Joseph Mcelwee

$640,000; 793 W Thornwood Drive, South Elgin; Sold on July 11, 2023, by David N Martin to Gaurav Parikh

$567,000; 606 W Thornwood Drive, South Elgin; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Stephen Rotter to Sachin Kanchan

$566,500; 328 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Aditya I Safi

$539,500; 325 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Vikram Khurana

$530,000; 550 Carriage Way, South Elgin; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Robert E Meziere to John Perisin

$529,000; 1217 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Raj Patel

$524,500; 312 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Venkata Ramana Kona

$520,000; 1159 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Darshil N Patel

$509,000; 1213 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Varundeep Singh Atwal

$490,000; 331 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Anthony Frank Passo

$485,000; 368 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Rajeshkumar K Shah

$470,000; 288 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Talal M Hussain

$459,000; 1209 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Rajesh Kumar

$435,500; 440 Collingwood Road, South Elgin; Sold on July 10, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Margarita C Trujillo Noyola

$431,000; 1020 Adrienne Drive, South Elgin; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Christopher Morgan to Brittney Mary Kelly

$388,000; 1002 Atterberg Road, South Elgin; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Rachael Niccolette Tracey

$381,000; 1041 Alluvial Way, South Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Wayne O Thomas

$380,000; 1051 Alluvial Way, South Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Kishan Ashvin Patel

$369,000; 1006 Atterberg Road, South Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Mark Dolff

$360,000; 2307 Southwind Blvd., South Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Denis Gorshkov

$357,000; 1047 Alluvial Way, South Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Andy Garcia Jr

$345,000; 1045 Alluvial Way, South Elgin; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Krishnaja Garimella

$340,000; 276 Dublin Lane, South Elgin; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Jameson E Ross to James Peplow

$272,000; 556 Renee Drive, South Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Patrick Ryan to Roberto Rodriguez

$250,000; 40 Ione Dr Unit D, South Elgin; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Patricia Egan to Lindsey Elisabeth Baczewski

St. Charles

$760,000; 811 Wildrose Springs Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Kenneth Weinstock to Justin M Haviar

$660,000; 494 Cora Lane, St. Charles; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Airhart Construction Corp to Paul P Brown

$575,000; 3N903 S Bridle Creek Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 11, 2023, by John W Joanis Trust to Alexandra Walsh

$540,000; 42W171 Timber Trail, St. Charles; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Douglas G Boughton to John R Winans

$525,000; 5N055 Meadows Court, St. Charles; Sold on July 10, 2023, by David T Hicks Trust to William Richard Hoster III

$525,000; 279 Fairhaven Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Paul A Schletz to Bryan J Sentiere

$510,000; 268 Sunbury Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Steven Badowski to Jason Adamiec

$485,000; 3723 Antoine Court, St. Charles; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Linda J Rossnagel to Jeffery M Cullen

$480,000; 306 Millington Way, St. Charles; Sold on July 13, 2023, by David W Beckman to Christopher Reed

$470,000; 5N756 Ravine Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Daniel A Toth to John Murphy

$450,000; 709 Redden Court, St. Charles; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Karl H Schilling Trust to Bruce J Mather

$445,000; 314 Ruth Ave., St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Neuman Trust to Kim Oldham

$420,000; 135 Whittington Crse, St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Impact Capital LLC to William Zuccaro

$415,000; 250 Sedgewick Circle, St. Charles; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Valerie D Cawley to Jeff Hager

$400,000; 1028 Kehoe Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2023, by David C Peterson to James Donald Price

$370,000; 112 Sumac Court, St. Charles; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Rhodes Trust to Laura Frankiewicz

$351,000; 1524 Patricia Lane, St. Charles; Sold on July 13, 2023, by George J Platis to Veronica A Manion

$350,000; 40W775 Old Lafox Road, St. Charles; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Allamian Trust to Alyson Oriold

$330,000; 625 S 5th St., St. Charles; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Sally Jo Lind to Stewart Jackson

$320,000; 713 Pheasant Trail, St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Deborah Farrington Kram to Joseph Estrada

$316,000; 805 Walnut Ave., St. Charles; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Riley J Kavanaugh to Matthew T Schaefer

$315,000; 816 Stuarts Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Wanda Powell to Adam D Gliniewicz

$312,000; 3082 Renard Lane, St. Charles; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Breslin Trust to Wanda Powell

$310,000; 42 Lakewood Circle, St. Charles; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Dorothy E Hickey to Callie Sierra

$295,000; 6N385 Whitmore Cir Unit B, St. Charles; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Kateryna Pinkevich to Auguste Vildziunaite

$259,000; 611 Mosedale St., St. Charles; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Vaughn P Siarny Trust to Gregory Wetzel

$210,000; 601 Division St., St. Charles; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Zabdiel Cachopero to Meriah Kruit

$210,000; 211 Moore Ave., St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Arland D Prestidge to Daniel James Rasmussen

$200,000; 1815 Wallace Ave Unit 310, St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2023, by 168 Heritage LLC to Forever Summer 310 LLC

Sugar Grove

$650,000; 741 Merrill New Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Stephen Teunis to Joshua Stephen Britton

$507,500; 136 Atkinson Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Kenneth Paulsen

$427,500; 218 Atkinson Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Mark D Boswell

$403,000; 5S749 May Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Sarah M Haas to Michael Sterk

$317,000; 265 Exeter Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Robert K Breen to Mary Thompson

$298,000; 134 Monna St., Sugar Grove; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Walter M Tuzel to Edward C Ladonsky

West Dundee

$515,000; 1003 Pember Circle, West Dundee; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Carlos Portillo to Jonathan Garrett

$400,000; 35W461 Country School Road, West Dundee; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Nicole Ann Allen

$317,500; 630 S 1st St., West Dundee; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Sue Ann Schneider to Raymond F Westphal

$280,000; 620 Kane St., West Dundee; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Jason Borzych to Angel Villarroel Campos

