 

Glendale Heights board asks village president to resign in wake of criminal charges

  • Glendale Heights Village President Chodri Ma Khokhar

    Glendale Heights Village President Chodri Ma Khokhar Courtesy of Chodri Ma Khokhar

  • Glendale Heights village hall

      Glendale Heights village hall Susan Sarkauskas | Staff Photographer

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 8/17/2023 9:50 PM

The Glendale Heights Village Board on Thursday night asked its embattled president, Chodri Ma Khokhar, to resign because he is facing criminal charges accusing him of filing false police reports.

"Considering the mayor's conduct ... the best interest of the community would be served by his immediate resignation," Trustee Chester Pojack said, reading from a statement he said was signed by all trustees.

 

But Khokhar did not quit, and disputed the allegations made in the statement, which called for monitoring Khokhar's use of the village credit card, equipment and vehicles, and to make sure village money is not spent on his criminal defense.

"I am a very honest, transparent person, and the changes I am bringing nobody can stop," he said, denying he has misspent village money.

Pojack said the village board learned just before its Aug. 3 board meeting that Khokhar had been indicted, but decided not to speak at that time "out of respect for the office of mayor."

But after "numerous inquiries" from people, the board decided to ask for the resignation, Pojack read.

Pojack declined to show a copy of the statement to this reporter, but said it was drafted by the village's attorney and signed by all six trustees.

Khokhar was charged Aug. 5 with filing false police reports. He faces two felony counts of disorderly conduct. According to a DuPage County grand jury indictment, in April and May he told two Glendale Heights police officers that Trustee Mohammad Siddiqi had threatened to bite him.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

According to police reports, Khokhar said Siddiqi had threatened him in the village hall. He said that Siddiqi, speaking Urdu, said he would bite Khokhar. One of the officers asked if it was perhaps just an idiom or a saying, but Khokhar said it was not, according to the report.

The disorderly conduct charges allege that he filed the reports "knowing at the time of the transmission that there was no reasonable grounds for believing that the offense had been committed."

Khokhar was elected in April 2021 by two votes over former Trustee Mike Ontiveroz. Longtime President Linda Jackson and another candidate had been removed from the ballot over problems with their election petitions.

Board meetings have sometimes been acrimonious, including one this year where the board voted to censure Khokhar.

Khokhar sought an order of protection against Siddiqi, saying the trustee had harassed him with critical emails. The request was denied. Khokhar then sued Siddiqi in May, claiming the trustee defamed him, harassed him and had committed civil conspiracy with several residents to arrange for one of them to retain a contract for operating the village's cricket fields.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

One resident spoke in favor of Khokhar on Thursday. "With regards to Mr. Mayor, I want to thank you for your service. Keep on fighting, you have a couple good years left," he said.

"The Hispanic community supports you," shouted another man.

But others held up signs with the mayor's police mug shot and the phrase, "Resign Now!"

Ontiveroz called for Khokhar's resignation. "The indictment has tarnished our great village," the former trustee said.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Glendale Heights village president charged with filing false police reports
Related Article
Glendale Heights village president charged with filing false police reports
 
Ex-Glendale Heights president, candidate ask DuPage court to overturn April's election
Related Article
Ex-Glendale Heights president, candidate ask DuPage court to overturn April's election
 
Longtime Glendale Heights president takes election fight to federal court
Related Article
Longtime Glendale Heights president takes election fight to federal court
 
A wave of color sweeps into local offices
Related Article
A wave of color sweeps into local offices
 
Glendale Heights candidate lost by two votes, seeks partial recount in village president race
Related Article
Glendale Heights candidate lost by two votes, seeks partial recount in village president race
 
Election fight not over for Glendale Heights village president
Related Article
Election fight not over for Glendale Heights village president
 
DuPage clerk asks what to do with votes cast for ineligible Glendale Heights candidates
Related Article
DuPage clerk asks what to do with votes cast for ineligible Glendale Heights candidates
 
Illinois high court removes Glendale Heights president from April 6 ballot
Related Article
Illinois high court removes Glendale Heights president from April 6 ballot
 
Related Article
Chodri Ma Khokhar: Candidate Profile
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 