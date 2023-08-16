New contract would give Streamwood police officers raises retroactive to 2022

Streamwood trustees Thursday will consider annual raises of 4%, 3.5% and 3% in a proposed three-year contract with the village's police officers union retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022. Daily Herald file photo, 2012

Streamwood village board members Thursday will consider approval of a new three-year contract with the police officers union offering annual raises averaging 3.5% retroactive to January 2022.

Village Manager Sharon Caddigan said much of the additional time required to negotiate the contract was due to the drafting of new language reflecting the state's SAFE-T Act and its impact on Streamwood Police Department operations.

This included such matters as the rules and responsibilities over mandated use of body-worn cameras.

Other new language in the contract includes wellness requirements and the definition of responsibilities for the handling of the department's recently added comfort dog -- a complement to the traditional K-9 officer the village has had for two decades, Caddigan said.

The contract's salary increases are 4% on Jan. 1, 2022; 3.5% on Jan. 1, 2023; and 3% on Jan. 1, 2024.

The increases were negotiated to ensure the department's salaries were in the middle of those for comparable local communities, Caddigan said.

The Streamwood Police Department employs 60 sworn officers, of whom the 47 rank-and-file members are represented by Metropolitan Alliance of Police Chapter 216.

Union officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.