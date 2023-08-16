'Done everything the right way': Palatine mayor on why video gambling may stay put

Palatine could soon lift the expiration date on its village ordinance allowing video gambling in local restaurants and bars.

But first, the village council decided Monday to cap the number of video gambling liquor licenses in town at 11. If that cap is raised in the future, the council decided, any new applicant would have to obtain at least half its revenues from liquor sales -- a move that would block out businesses focused primarily on gambling.

The council created a video gambling liquor license last year on a temporary basis, setting a date of June 30, 2024 for its elimination. Officials said that would give them a defined time frame to see if allowing gambling would be a benefit to the village.

Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz said Monday that a decision on lifting the sunset provision should be put on the fast track.

"There's two groups that are kind of being held hostage by this. It's the (businesses) and it's (village) staff." he said. "(Staff has) to build a budget for next year, whether or not there's going to be these revenues in it."

Schwantz said the 11 license holders in town have "done everything the right way."

"I have had other elected officials reach out to me and say, 'This is as strict an ordinance as there is in the state of Illinois.' It's kind of become the model of this going forward," he added.

Village Manager Reid Ottesen said it would be appropriate to discuss the sunset provision at the council's first meeting in December, when the village adopts the budget.

"If things do shift and it looks like it's going away, then we got to make some very quick budgetary decisions," he said, adding that much of the village's share of gambling revenues is spent on capital projects.

"I do think that there are some existing establishments that are holding off on some large investments," he added.

Council members also spoke in favor of lifting the sunset provision.

"The establishments have proven that they can run it responsibly. And there is really no reason to have that sunset provision in there anymore," District 4 Council Member Greg Solberg said.

District 1 Council Member Tim Millar also suggested that the 50% liquor sale requirement could be eased as well.

"Lift that burden off of the existing establishments and open it up to others as well," he said. "Those establishments will bring in clientele that don't go to a bar that want to do video gaming."