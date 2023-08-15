 

Kane County plans road closure on Main Street Road

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/15/2023 2:10 PM

The Kane County Division of Transportation is alerting drivers that Main Street Road in Blackberry Township will be closed to through traffic from Wyatt Drive to Bliss Road beginning the week of Aug. 21 until Sept. 30, weather permitting.

A posted detour will be in place utilizing Bunker Road, Hughes Road, Fabyan Parkway, Randall Road, Orchard Road, Tanner Road and Healy Road.

 

The road closure will expedite construction and allow crews better access to the site while protecting the public by distancing them from the work. The work is part of the continued construction of the Bliss Road, Main Street Road and Fabyan Parkway Intersection Reconstruction Improvement project.

Visit the Kane County Division of Transportation's Traffic Advisories webpage, kdot.countyofkane.org/Pages/Traffic-Alerts.aspx, for more information on road closures, detours, and active KDOT projects.

