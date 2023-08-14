Sewer work to cause traffic detours in West Chicago
Updated 8/14/2023 4:48 PM
Sewer work will result in lane closures and detours in a West Chicago neighborhood Tuesday.
City crews are scheduled to work on a sewer repair at the intersection of Church and Vine streets beginning Tuesday from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During construction, a series of lane closures and detours will be in place along Church Street between Clara and Sherman streets, and along Vine Street between Church and George streets.
The city advises drivers in the area to use caution and to follow detour signs.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.