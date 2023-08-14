Sewer work to cause traffic detours in West Chicago

Sewer work will result in lane closures and detours in a West Chicago neighborhood Tuesday.

City crews are scheduled to work on a sewer repair at the intersection of Church and Vine streets beginning Tuesday from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During construction, a series of lane closures and detours will be in place along Church Street between Clara and Sherman streets, and along Vine Street between Church and George streets.

The city advises drivers in the area to use caution and to follow detour signs.