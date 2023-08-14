Man fatally stabbed in 'domestic-related incident' at Glenview home

Glenview police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 50-year-old man early Monday morning at a home on the 1100 block of Arbor Lane.

Police said officers were called to the home about 6:36 a.m. for what a spokesman described as "a domestic-related incident."

Fire department personnel took Perron M. Thurston of Glenview from the scene to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, the spokesman said in a prepared statement.

Police have a person of interest in custody and their investigation is ongoing with assistance from The North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force.

There is no threat to the public, police said.