Cause of Island Lake toddler's death still unknown

The cause of death of a child found unresponsive this spring in an Island Lake day care center remains unknown, the Cook County medical examiner's office said Monday.

The medical examiner ruled the cause and manner of death as undetermined in the death of a 23-month-old Island Lake toddler found not breathing at Lots of Tots Childcare Inc.

Island Lake police said officers responded at 8:46 a.m. April 25 to the day care on the 200 block of West Burnett Road..

The day care staff initially found the young boy lying on a toy bin, began administering CPR and called 911, police said.

Officers took over rescucitation efforts until Wauconda Fire Department personnel arrived and took the child to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, police said. He later was transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, police said.

The toddler was pronounced dead at 8:49 a.m. April 29.