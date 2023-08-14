20-year-old charged with murder in Glenview stabbing described as 'domestic-related incident'

A 20-year-old Glenview man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 50-year-old man Monday morning at a home on Arbor Lane.

Isaac J. Thurston is charged with first-degree murder and will appear at a bond hearing today in Skokie.

Police said officers were called to the home at 6:36 a.m. for what a spokesman described as "a domestic-related incident."

Fire department personnel took Perron M. Thurston of Glenview to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, the spokesman said in a prepared statement.