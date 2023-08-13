Suspect arrested in Algonquin hit-and-run crash

An Algonquin man faces multiple charges in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that left a woman seriously injured, police said.

Paul Epifanio, 38, of the 500 block of North Harrison Street, is charged leaving the scene of crash with injuries, failure to report an accident, no valid driver's license, improper use of registration, expired registration, failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk and failure to reduce speed, according to police.

Police said a 25-year-old Lake in the Hills woman was walking in a crosswalk at Algonquin and South River roads, just east of downtown Algonquin, at 9:09 p.m. when she was struck by what witnesses described as a dark-colored SUV.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Huntley-Northwestern Hospital and remained there Sunday in stable condition, police said.

According to Algonquin police, officers investigating the crash gathered information that led them to the 500 block of North Harrison Street, where they located a dark-colored Chevrolet SUV in the parking lot of a multi-tenant complex. The vehicle had damage consistent with the crash, police said.

A woman later told police she was a passenger in the SUV and identified Epifanio as the driver, police said. He was arrested and admitted to driving the vehicle involved in the crash, according to police.

Epifanio was taken to the McHenry County jail to await a bond hearing.

Authorities continue to investigate the case. Anyone who witnessed the crash should call the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-4531.