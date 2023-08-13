Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Algonquin

Algonquin police are searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that left a woman seriously injured.

Police said officers were called to the intersection of Route 62 and South River Road at 9:09 p.m. on reports that a "small dark SUV," possibly a Chevrolet Equinox, had struck a pedestrian then left the scene.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old Lake in the Hills woman, was taken by ambulance to Huntley-

Northwestern Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

An initial investigation shows that the woman was attempting to cross Algonquin Road at a crosswalk when the crash occurred. Police said drivers in the inner eastbound lane had stopped to allow the woman to cross when she was hit by the SUV, which traveling in the outer eastbound lane.

The inside lanes of Route 62 were closed for nearly four hours while police investigated, but traffic was allowed to continue in both directions on the outside lanes, according to police.

Algonquin police continue to investigate the hit and run, with the assistance of the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team. Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-4531.