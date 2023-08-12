Motorcyclist killed in West Dundee crash
Posted8/12/2023 1:00 AM
A Lake in the Hills motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday near the intersection of Huntley and Binnie roads in West Dundee.
According to police, the 53-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southeast on Huntley Road when he was struck by a car driven by a 61-year-old woman from unincorporated Dundee Township.
The driver of the car was traveling northwest on Huntley Road and was attempting a left turn onto Binnie Road, authorities said.
The accident remains under investigation by the West Dundee Police Department with assistance from the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.
