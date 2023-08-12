15-year-old charged with December shooting in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect police arrested a Wheeling teen Wednesday in connection with a December shooting.

The teen is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with what authorities said was a gang-related shooting. Police did not identify the teen, who was taken to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center.

Mount Prospect police were called to the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive at 8:23 p.m. Dec. 12 for a report of shots fired. Two people, dressed in black and wearing ski masks, were in the neighborhood when an older Honda Odyssey minivan drove past and an occupant in the car fired multiple shots, authorities said.

The car and the two people fled the area before police arrived, but investigators recovered two shell casings and discovered damage from the gunfire to an apartment laundry room window and an apartment wall.

No one in the apartment building was injured.

During their investigation, police learned the two suspects were the intended targets of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.