Libertyville man identified as victim of apparent workplace accident

The Lake County coroner has identified a 53-year-old Libertyville man as the victim of an apparent workplace accident Thursday morning.

Authorities believe Dziedzic Wladyslaw was crushed to death when a 300-pound trailer ramp fell on top of him.

The accident happened early Thursday at a commercial property on the 24800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue near Vernon Hills. The man's body wasn't discovered until about 6:30 a.m.

Authorities believe Wladyslaw was transferring an excavator from a trailer at the worksite and then was attempting to raise the ramps of the trailer when the chains attached to a ramp slipped, causing the equipment to fall on him, crushing his torso.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident along with the Lake County sheriff's office.