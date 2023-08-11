 

Libertyville man identified as victim of apparent workplace accident

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/11/2023 8:38 AM

The Lake County coroner has identified a 53-year-old Libertyville man as the victim of an apparent workplace accident Thursday morning.

Authorities believe Dziedzic Wladyslaw was crushed to death when a 300-pound trailer ramp fell on top of him.

 

The accident happened early Thursday at a commercial property on the 24800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue near Vernon Hills. The man's body wasn't discovered until about 6:30 a.m.

Authorities believe Wladyslaw was transferring an excavator from a trailer at the worksite and then was attempting to raise the ramps of the trailer when the chains attached to a ramp slipped, causing the equipment to fall on him, crushing his torso.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident along with the Lake County sheriff's office.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 