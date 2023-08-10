Sheriff's office: 4 killed near Crystal Lake includes 3 adult women, 1 man

On Wednesday, officers from the McHenry County sheriff's office and other departments investigate a shooting on Wild Plum Road near Crystal Lake. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Investigators are seen Thursday in front of a home near Crystal Lake as the McHenry County sheriff's office investigates the scene where four family members, including three females and a male "aggressor," were killed Wednesday. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

An investigation continued Thursday at the home in an unincorporated area near Crystal Lake where three adult female relatives were killed by an adult male relative early Wednesday, authorities said.

A news release Thursday from the McHenry County sheriff's office provided few new details surrounding the killings.

It did not identify the victims by their names or ages or provide their exact causes of death.

A fifth relative, an adult female who called 911 and was taken from the scene to a hospital by the Crystal Lake Fire Department in serious condition, remained in the hospital as of Thursday afternoon, according to the release.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, McHenry County sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road, located in the quiet, tree-lined Prairie Ridge neighborhood, for reports of multiple gunshots fired, police said.

"Upon arrival on scene, deputies located three deceased adult females, an adult female seriously injured, and an adult male, believed to be the aggressor, seriously injured," the sheriff's office said in Thursday's news release.

All five were family members, police said.

The male, described by police as "the aggressor," was also taken to a hospital and later pronounced deceased, according to the release.

The sheriff's office says this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

"Further information regarding the deceased victims' identities and fatal injuries will be dependent on the McHenry County Coroner's Office autopsy findings and notification of next of kin," police said in the release.

The sheriff's office, coroner's office and the Major Investigation Assistance Team are involved in the ongoing investigation.

Deputies, investigators and evidence technicians were at the house for several hours Wednesday, where a drone also was used during the investigation.

Neighbors interviewed throughout Wednesday said they hadn't heard anything overnight and were startled by waking up to police and TV news crews along the streets. They thought the residents at the townhouse where the shooting took place were renters and said they had lived there for a number of years.

Neighbors said the neighborhood is a safe, quiet, friendly place to live, and they were shocked by the killings.