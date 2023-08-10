Join fall trail cleanup Sept. 30 in Warrenville
Updated 8/10/2023 11:08 AM
Warrenville's Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commission is looking for volunteers for a fall cleanup of a section of the West Branch DuPage River Trail.
Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Warren Tavern Museum, 3S540 Second St.
The Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commission will provide trash bags and gloves, but feel free to bring your own.
To register, contact Mark Kasprzyk of BPAC at mkasprzyk@yahoo.com.
